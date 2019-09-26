Goldman Sachs BDC Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 90.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,245. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $824.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $22.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.76 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.