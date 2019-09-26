Graincorp (ASX:GNC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.21

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as high as $8.27. Graincorp shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 331,688 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -73.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$8.56.

Graincorp Company Profile (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Graincorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graincorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.