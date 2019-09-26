Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.23

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $5.55. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 274,805 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.63 target price on shares of Gran Colombia Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $261.98 million and a PE ratio of 8.39.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$103.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Metcalfe sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total value of C$38,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,810.10. Also, Senior Officer Lombardo Paredes Arenas sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.95, for a total value of C$174,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$201,915.12. Insiders sold 341,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,820 in the last ninety days.

About Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.