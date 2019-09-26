Granite Construction Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Granite Construction stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.21. 8,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,299. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $789.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other Granite Construction news, insider Desai Jigisha acquired 1,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $28,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kyle T. Larkin acquired 3,500 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $99,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $597,443. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

