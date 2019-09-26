Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,327. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $830.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $52.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSBC shares. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 636 shares in the company, valued at $37,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

