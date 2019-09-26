Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:GPP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.53. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $16.47.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.27 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a net margin of 54.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 24.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

