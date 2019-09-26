Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.01

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and traded as high as $28.00. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 165 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 31.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

