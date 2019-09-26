Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Given a $87.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research set a $87.00 price target on Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.48. The company had a trading volume of 230,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,275. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.78. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.05, for a total value of $783,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $887,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $120,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 313.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $208,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.