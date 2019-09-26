GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Declares $0.03 — Dividend

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the bank on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

NYSE AVAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,484. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.96.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AVAL shares. ValuEngine downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.