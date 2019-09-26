Guggenheim Analysts Give Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) a $462.00 Price Target

Guggenheim set a $462.00 price target on Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $332.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $394.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $362.40.

SAM traded up $14.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $363.93. 226,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.08. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $230.93 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.67, for a total value of $951,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,302.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.52, for a total value of $2,649,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

