Guggenheim Reiterates “$81.00” Price Target for CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) has been given a $81.00 price target by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CONE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. 684,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,979. CyrusOne has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CyrusOne by 5.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

