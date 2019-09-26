Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.04. Guyana Goldfields shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 67,885 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Guyana Goldfields from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $177.00 million and a PE ratio of -12.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$67.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Guyana Goldfields Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile (TSE:GUY)

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

