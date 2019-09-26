Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.29% of Hamilton Lane worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 578.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLNE. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

HLNE traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,948. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Hartley R. Rogers sold 78,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $4,708,144.56. 43.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

