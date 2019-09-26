Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0000 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.77 million and $106,716.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00191794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.01015902 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00019760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00087299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,583,225,615 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.