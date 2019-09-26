Haynes Publishing Group (LON:HYNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $266.00

Haynes Publishing Group plc (LON:HYNS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.42), with a volume of 3447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262 ($3.42).

The firm has a market cap of $17.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Haynes Publishing Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Haynes Publishing Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.63%.

Haynes Publishing Group Company Profile (LON:HYNS)

Haynes Publishing Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, creates and supplies practical information and data solutions to motorists, enthusiasts, and professional mechanics through print and digital formats in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. The company publishes DIY repair manuals for cars and motorcycles in printed and digital formats in English and Spanish languages under the Haynes, Chilton, Clymer, and Gregory brands; and supplies technical data to the European professional automotive aftermarket, which is delivered digitally in approximately 20 languages.

