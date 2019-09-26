HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at SunTrust Banks

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HDS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.36.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $29,903,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,525,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,501,000 after buying an additional 1,679,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,369,000 after buying an additional 707,576 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter worth $264,175,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,104,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,342,000 after buying an additional 58,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,000,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,423,000 after buying an additional 546,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.