HD Supply’s (HDS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HDS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HD Supply to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lowered shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,499. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. HD Supply has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. HD Supply’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

