HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,688 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $25,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 67.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB traded down $56.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 394,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,773. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.72.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Nomura lowered HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

