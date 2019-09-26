Head-To-Head Analysis: Jiayin Group (JFIN) & Its Peers

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) is one of 39 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Jiayin Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $419.16 million $88.98 million 34.55 Jiayin Group Competitors $5.02 billion $818.91 million 11.15

Jiayin Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group. Jiayin Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jiayin Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jiayin Group Competitors 280 1008 1191 63 2.41

Jiayin Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 36.10%. Given Jiayin Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group Competitors 2.70% 30.09% 2.59%

Summary

Jiayin Group competitors beat Jiayin Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

