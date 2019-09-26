Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HTBK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

HTBK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 1,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 33.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 63,869.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 26.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 13,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.