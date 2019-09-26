Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.28

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $6.29. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1,351 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2846 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2,338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 464,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

