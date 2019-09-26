Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 6500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK)

Highbank Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company primarily mines for sand and gravel resources. It holds 100% working ownership interest in the Swamp Point Gravel deposit located in Portland Canal, British Columbia.

