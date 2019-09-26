Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIW shares. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price target on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

HIW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.77. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 236.9% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

