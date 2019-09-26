HM Payson & Co. Acquires 1,787 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after acquiring an additional 259,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after acquiring an additional 674,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,702,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $11.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,234.82. The company had a trading volume of 52,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,153. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,196.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,169.76. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The firm has a market cap of $855.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,744 shares of company stock worth $4,480,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

