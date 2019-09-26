HM Payson & Co. Has $9.02 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.10.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,395,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.57. 46,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.97. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $174.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

