HM Payson & Co. Purchases 3,025 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $175.03. 2,716,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,731,623. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $347.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.05 and a 200-day moving average of $168.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.