HM Payson & Co. Purchases 30,427 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,352,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,427 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $64,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,032 shares of company stock worth $2,006,895. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.60. 2,727,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,601,234. The stock has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

