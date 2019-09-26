HM Payson & Co. Purchases 3,211 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Gabelli downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

HD stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.16. 1,322,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,229. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.94. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

