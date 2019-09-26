HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $26,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,710,000 after buying an additional 73,004 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $103.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,167. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.97. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $119.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

