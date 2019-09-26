HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,741 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,052 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $118.62. 145,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

