HM Payson & Co. Sells 49,543 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,543 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $21,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 857,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,596,000 after acquiring an additional 146,149 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $118.00 target price on Hasbro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,189. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.84 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average is $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $984.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

