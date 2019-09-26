Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Home Depot by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.34. The company had a trading volume of 119,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,229. The stock has a market cap of $247.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.94. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

