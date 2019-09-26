home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Down 0.9%

home24 SE (ETR:H24)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €3.21 ($3.73) and last traded at €3.21 ($3.73), approximately 6,052 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €3.24 ($3.77).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on home24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get home24 alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.28.

About home24 (ETR:H24)

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.