Honey (HONEY) Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Honey has a total market capitalization of $4,704.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honey has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Honey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00851666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00027374 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00208228 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001830 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Honey Profile

Honey (HONEY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev. Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info.

Honey Coin Trading

Honey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

