Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Given a $2.50 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $2.50 price objective on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE HZN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.77. 77,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,181. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 731.99% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Global will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 61,599 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $240,236.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 799,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,011. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,798.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 85,543 shares of company stock valued at $333,073. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Horizon Global by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 404,930 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Horizon Global by 57.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,689,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 614,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Global by 12.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

