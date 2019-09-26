Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

HNL remained flat at $C$1.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.75. The company has a market cap of $188.58 million and a P/E ratio of -29.41. Horizon North Logistics has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$3.27.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$104.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$113.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNL shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.75 to C$2.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark reduced their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. GMP Securities lowered Horizon North Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Horizon North Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.75.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

