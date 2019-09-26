Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,303,000 after acquiring an additional 129,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,959,000 after acquiring an additional 68,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,012,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,036,000 after buying an additional 429,383 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,188,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after buying an additional 502,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

HPT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 858,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,334. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

HPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.