Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Host Hotels and Resorts has a payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 479,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

