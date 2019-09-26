HSBC Analysts Give Air France KLM (EPA:AF) a €12.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.21 ($11.88).

Shares of Air France KLM stock opened at €9.12 ($10.61) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.93. Air France KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

