HSBC Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.00 ($11.63) target price from stock analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

EOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.65 ($11.22).

EOAN stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €9.01 ($10.47). The stock had a trading volume of 4,666,539 shares. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.40.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

