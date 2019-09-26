Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.75

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €48.75 ($56.69) and last traded at €48.86 ($56.81), with a volume of 207171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €49.50 ($57.56).

BOSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.90 ($83.60).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.00. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.