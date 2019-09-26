Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $337.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $342.00 to $337.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUM. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.47.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.40. The company had a trading volume of 482,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. Humana has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Humana by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Humana by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,723,000 after buying an additional 401,117 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Humana by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,010,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,408,000 after buying an additional 932,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.