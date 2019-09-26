Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hurco Companies has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,275. Hurco Companies has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $217.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

