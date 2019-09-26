IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Set at $75.00 by Barclays

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) has been assigned a $75.00 price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $262,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 128,158 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,066,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,358,000 after purchasing an additional 171,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

