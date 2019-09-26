Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $2.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.19.

ICD traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 3,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,182. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 1,030.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

