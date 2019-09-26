Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) PT Set at $22.00 by SunTrust Banks

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) has been assigned a $22.00 target price by SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of INOV stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,516,000 after purchasing an additional 77,526 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,519,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

