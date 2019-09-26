Insider Buying: Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Acquires 52,500 Shares of Stock

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 52,500 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 282,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CDTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 172,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,642. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.07. Cidara Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDTX shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.29% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

