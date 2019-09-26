Insider Buying: Redflex Holdings (ASX:RDF) Insider Acquires 1,580,954 Shares of Stock

Redflex Holdings (ASX:RDF) insider Adam Gray acquired 1,580,954 shares of Redflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$760,438.87 ($539,318.35).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 million and a PE ratio of -26.67. Redflex Holdings has a 52 week low of A$0.33 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of A$0.62 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Redflex Company Profile

Redflex Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides automated traffic enforcement products and services in the North America, Australia, and internationally. The company offers outsourced traffic enforcement programs; develops and manufactures a range of digital photo enforcement solutions, including red light cameras, speed cameras, and school bus stop arm camera systems; and owns and operates networks of digital speed and red-light cameras.

