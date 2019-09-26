Insider Selling: Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $107,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,102,358.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $95,680.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $98,480.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $120,720.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $130,360.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $141,680.00.

Trupanion stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 211,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trupanion Inc has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $945.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.17 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

