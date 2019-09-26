Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ISIG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

